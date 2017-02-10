Unique prom offers a night to shine for those with special needs
Joe Sharpe has his shoes shined by Ian Stevens during the Night to Shine prom at Parker Hill Church on Friday, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation. Jason Farmer / Staff Photographer Kayla Morgan and Cody Calvert walk the red carpet as they enter the Night to Shine prom at Parker Hill Church on Friday, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta...
|1 hr
|Grim Reaper
|2
|Bridge name remains same
|15 hr
|better or worse
|1
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|Feb 8
|The past victims
|3,626
|Two charged after trooper hurt on I-84
|Jan 14
|Prayers
|1
|Quitting smoking is the hardest resolution to keep
|Jan '17
|Sandy feet
|1
|Here's what Vice President Biden plans to do af...
|Jan '17
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|More female inmates allege sexual assault at La...
|Dec '16
|Abequa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Scranton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC