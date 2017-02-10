Unique prom offers a night to shine f...

Unique prom offers a night to shine for those with special needs

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Times-Tribune

Joe Sharpe has his shoes shined by Ian Stevens during the Night to Shine prom at Parker Hill Church on Friday, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation. Jason Farmer / Staff Photographer Kayla Morgan and Cody Calvert walk the red carpet as they enter the Night to Shine prom at Parker Hill Church on Friday, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scranton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta... 1 hr Grim Reaper 2
News Bridge name remains same 15 hr better or worse 1
News Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07) Feb 8 The past victims 3,626
News Two charged after trooper hurt on I-84 Jan 14 Prayers 1
News Quitting smoking is the hardest resolution to keep Jan '17 Sandy feet 1
News Here's what Vice President Biden plans to do af... Jan '17 Go Blue Forever 1
News More female inmates allege sexual assault at La... Dec '16 Abequa 1
See all Scranton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scranton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Lackawanna County was issued at February 12 at 4:29AM EST

Scranton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scranton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Scranton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,196 • Total comments across all topics: 278,785,798

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC