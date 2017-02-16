Two charged in South Scranton bank robbery
For the second time this year, Scranton police detectives used surveillance footage to find and charge two men for robbing a South Side bank. Michael Vines, 42, and Anthony Lawson, 31, each face charges for the Jan. 30 robbery of Citizens Savings Bank, 702 Cedar Ave., city police said Wednesday.
