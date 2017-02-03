Trio Face First Degree Murder Charges for Death of Friend
Three friends, behind bars since this summer, have now been charged with first degree murder for the death of another friend - Joshua Rose. At a preliminary hearing Friday, prosecutors revealed new details about how the three allegedly strangled rose and dumped his body in Susquehanna County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.
