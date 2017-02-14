Time Warp: Shoppers win big during Do...

Time Warp: Shoppers win big during Downtown Scranton Sale Days

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Times-Tribune

E.G. Wilson, of Avoca, was presented with a 1960 Rambler sedan on March 1, 1960. She won the top prize yesterday in the raffle of Downtown Scranton Sale Days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scranton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta... 59 min Say no to bears 14
News Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo... 1 hr Snoop dogg 1
News Bridge name remains same Feb 11 better or worse 1
News Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07) Feb 8 The past victims 3,626
News Two charged after trooper hurt on I-84 Jan '17 Prayers 1
News Quitting smoking is the hardest resolution to keep Jan '17 Sandy feet 1
News Here's what Vice President Biden plans to do af... Jan '17 Go Blue Forever 1
See all Scranton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scranton Forum Now

Scranton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scranton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hurricane
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. South Korea
 

Scranton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,228 • Total comments across all topics: 278,889,306

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC