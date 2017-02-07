'The Office' Star Jenna Fischer (and ...

'The Office' Star Jenna Fischer (and Her Character Pam Beesly) Are...

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: ETonline

Chili's has officially lifted their ban against The Office's Pam Beesly, played by Jenna Fischer, ending their grudge against the Dunder Mifflin character that was first sparked back in 2005. In "The Dundies," the first episode of the second season of The Office, Pam got a little drunk at an inter-office award ceremony held at a Chili's , which resulted in her ban.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ETonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scranton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07) 4 hr sean chavez 3,624
News Two charged after trooper hurt on I-84 Jan 14 Prayers 1
News Quitting smoking is the hardest resolution to keep Jan '17 Sandy feet 1
News Here's what Vice President Biden plans to do af... Jan '17 Go Blue Forever 1
News More female inmates allege sexual assault at La... Dec '16 Abequa 1
Better By Design / Lamandre (Jul '13) Dec '16 TS Olyphant PA 21
Create jobs. Dec '16 Mike 1
See all Scranton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scranton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Lackawanna County was issued at February 08 at 4:07AM EST

Scranton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scranton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Kanye West
  5. Afghanistan
 

Scranton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,839 • Total comments across all topics: 278,663,134

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC