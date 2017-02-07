'The Office' Star Jenna Fischer (and Her Character Pam Beesly) Are...
Chili's has officially lifted their ban against The Office's Pam Beesly, played by Jenna Fischer, ending their grudge against the Dunder Mifflin character that was first sparked back in 2005. In "The Dundies," the first episode of the second season of The Office, Pam got a little drunk at an inter-office award ceremony held at a Chili's , which resulted in her ban.
