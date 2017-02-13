Students create Valentine's cheer for hospice patients
Patients in hospice in part of Lackawanna County will be getting special valentines from school kids in Scranton on Tuesday. While many boys and girls will be making valentines to give to their classmates, the fifth-graders at McNichol's Plaza Elementary School in Scranton had others in mind - patients in hospice care.
