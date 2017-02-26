Storm Damages Home; Takes Down Trees, Wires in Lackawanna County
Saturday's storm caused heavy damage to the Pennsylvania American Water Company's facility there. Officials say the walking trail around Lake Scranton will be closed for at least a couple of weeks because of all this debris.
