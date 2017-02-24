'Shark Tank' Preview: Millennials Fight For Deals As Show Reaches $100 Million Milestone
The Feb. 24 episode of 'Shark Tank' is going to be fin-tastic, and HollywoodLife.com has an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek! Watch millennials try and convince the Sharks to make a deal and help them surpass the $100 million mark! After 8 seasons of making deal after deal, the Sharks are finally going to cross $100 million in deals on Shark Tank . Mark Cuban , Kevin O'Leary , Lori Greiner , Daymond John , and Robert Herjavec are all ready to make deals and even more money, as you can see in this exclusive sneak peek.
