Scranton zoners to hear pitch for cell antennas on utility poles

7 hrs ago

The Scranton Zoning Board will hear a request tonight from a Chicago company to install cellphone antennas on six different utility poles in or near the downtown area. Mobilitie LLC of Chicago seeks zoning board approval to install one omnidirectional cell antenna on six utility/light poles in each of the following locations: Scranton Zoning Officer Jack Sweeney said that Mobilitie initially claimed it didn't need zoning approval because all of the poles are in public rights-of-way and the firm has a utility designation.

