Scranton schools plan changes to increase academic performance

Scranton Union President Rosemary Boland expresses the desires of Scranton teachers for what will be in a new contract during a Scranton School Board Meeting at Scranton High School on Tuesday, Sept 8, 2015. Jake Danna Stevens / Staff Photographer Elementary school students in the Scranton School District soon may have more academic time for core subjects like math and reading and - for the first time - dedicated time for social studies and science lessons.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.