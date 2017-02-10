Scranton pharmacy sued over fatal fen...

Scranton pharmacy sued over fatal fentanyl overdose

The father of a Susquehanna County man who fatally overdosed on fentanyl claims a Scranton pharmacy is responsible for his death because it dispensed the powerful narcotic to someone not authorized to have it, who then gave it to the man's son. Dale Albert of Kingsley alleges Sheeley's Drug Store was warned not to allow Zachary Ross to pick up the synthetic painkiller, which was prescribed for his cancer-stricken mother, but it ignored the directive, according to a lawsuit recently filed in Lackawanna County Court.

