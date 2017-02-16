Scranton Native Can "Rest In Peace" A...

Scranton Native Can "Rest In Peace" After Guilty Verdict

Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

Family and friends of a murdered Scranton woman says she can rest in peace now that a second man has been convicted of killing her. "I'm happy that you know she has her justice and it's been a very, very long time coming and almost feels, feels like relief, but still have that weight of never having her," said Kelly Jones, Tara Ord's step-sister.

