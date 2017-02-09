Scranton metro area named 86th best place to live

U.S. News and World Report named the Scranton metropolitan-area one of the 100 best places to live in the United States , according to rankings released this week. The organization ranks the country's largest metropolitan areas annually based on affordability, job prospects and quality-of-life rankings determined by a public survey of thousands of people, plus data from the census bureau, FBI and Bureau of Labor Statistics.

