Scranton metro area named 86th best p...

Scranton metro area named 86th best place to live

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Times-Tribune

U.S. News and World Report named the Scranton metropolitan-area one of the 100 best places to live in the United States , according to rankings released this week. The organization ranks the country's largest metropolitan areas annually based on affordability, job prospects and quality-of-life rankings determined by a public survey of thousands of people, plus data from the census bureau, FBI and Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scranton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta... 1 hr cuntfacednigr 1
News Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07) 20 hr The past victims 3,626
News Two charged after trooper hurt on I-84 Jan 14 Prayers 1
News Quitting smoking is the hardest resolution to keep Jan '17 Sandy feet 1
News Here's what Vice President Biden plans to do af... Jan '17 Go Blue Forever 1
News More female inmates allege sexual assault at La... Dec '16 Abequa 1
Better By Design / Lamandre (Jul '13) Dec '16 TS Olyphant PA 21
See all Scranton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scranton Forum Now

Scranton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scranton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
 

Scranton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,043 • Total comments across all topics: 278,712,622

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC