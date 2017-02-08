Scranton man charged with fatal delivery of drugs; victim remembered for his kindness
A federal grand jury indicted a Scranton man for selling heroin and fentanyl to two people who later died from overdoses. Josthan Cardona, 26, faces five charges including conspiracy to distribute heroin and distribution of heroin and fentanyl resulting in two deaths and serious injury to a third victim.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|16 hr
|The past victims
|3,626
|Two charged after trooper hurt on I-84
|Jan 14
|Prayers
|1
|Quitting smoking is the hardest resolution to keep
|Jan '17
|Sandy feet
|1
|Here's what Vice President Biden plans to do af...
|Jan '17
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|More female inmates allege sexual assault at La...
|Dec '16
|Abequa
|1
|Better By Design / Lamandre (Jul '13)
|Dec '16
|TS Olyphant PA
|21
|Create jobs.
|Dec '16
|Mike
|1
Find what you want!
Search Scranton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC