Scranton man charged with fatal delivery of drugs; victim remembered for his kindness

A federal grand jury indicted a Scranton man for selling heroin and fentanyl to two people who later died from overdoses. Josthan Cardona, 26, faces five charges including conspiracy to distribute heroin and distribution of heroin and fentanyl resulting in two deaths and serious injury to a third victim.

