Scranton fire headquarters needs roof fix
Part of a parapet atop the 1905 building on Mulberry Street is leaning outward and must be fixed before it falls off and crashes onto a second-story deck below, Business Administrator David Bulzoni said. The city's Historical Architecture Review Board first must review the city's plan to fix the parapet, a decorative short-wall feature rimming the roof.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta...
|7 hr
|bringn sexy back vid
|3
|Bridge name remains same
|Sat
|better or worse
|1
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|Feb 8
|The past victims
|3,626
|Two charged after trooper hurt on I-84
|Jan 14
|Prayers
|1
|Quitting smoking is the hardest resolution to keep
|Jan '17
|Sandy feet
|1
|Here's what Vice President Biden plans to do af...
|Jan '17
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|More female inmates allege sexual assault at La...
|Dec '16
|Abequa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Scranton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC