Scranton council seeks answers on sewer sale proceeds
Two Scranton councilmen are meeting Friday with the new leader of the sewer authority to get answers about the city's proceeds from the recent sewer sale being much less than expected. Council President Joe Wechsler and Finance Chairman Wayne Evans will meet privately with Jason Shrive, executive director/solicitor of Scranton Sewer Authority.
