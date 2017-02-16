Scranton cops seek man for stealing ex-girlfriend's car, running over her foot
Scranton police are looking for a man who they say stole his ex-girlfriend's car and ran over her foot earlier this week. Eddie Omar Gonzalez, 28, address unknown, is wanted on charges of robbery, theft, simple assault, receiving stolen property and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, according to a criminal complaint filed by city Patrolman Michael Albert.
