School Bus, SUV Collide in Scranton
No one was hurt when a school bus and SUV were involved in a collision around noon Monday in Scranton. According to police, the Scranton School District bus carrying students was stopped at a stop sign on Crown Avenue at the intersection with Alder Street.
