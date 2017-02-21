RHCP shows no signs of letting up at Wells Fargo show
As the lights went down on a beautiful Sunday evening in Philadelphia Feb. 12, the sold-out Wells Fargo Center filled with a crowd as diverse as the Red Hot Chili Peppers and their music. The group that started playing shows wearing only tube socks in the '80s was mostly clothed for the duration of this show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Triangle.
Add your comments below
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|Feb 17
|The Beetlejuice B...
|3,627
|Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo...
|Feb 17
|Did you Boscov today
|2
|Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta...
|Feb 17
|Lara Croft
|19
|Bridge name remains same
|Feb 11
|better or worse
|1
|Two charged after trooper hurt on I-84
|Jan '17
|Prayers
|1
|Quitting smoking is the hardest resolution to keep
|Jan '17
|Sandy feet
|1
|Here's what Vice President Biden plans to do af...
|Jan '17
|Go Blue Forever
|1
Find what you want!
Search Scranton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC