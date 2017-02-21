Police: Man tripped while fleeing drug deal
A 28-year-old Scranton man tripped over a curb trying to flee police for selling five bags of heroin Tuesday, police said. Shane Furman, 240 Adams Ave., is charged with drug crimes, resisting arrest, and tampering with evidence because police said he threw $40 away while he tried to run, police said.
