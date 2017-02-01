Photo Quik booths offer snappy service

Photo Quik booths offer snappy service

SHAMROCK ARCHIVES Photo Quik offers customers one-day delivery on most film processes at its drop-off centers in Scranton and Dunmore in May 1975. The booths also provided drive-in service and sold film and other supplies.

