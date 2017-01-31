MICHAEL J. MULLEN / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Jenna Mehnert, executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness Maine, speaks to law enforcement officers at the Scranton Area Crisis Intervention Team Stakeholder Kick-Off at the Lackawanna County 911 Center in Jessup on Tuesday morning, addressing law enforcement response to mental illness. Alex Hazzouri, president, CEO The Advocacy Alliance and Friendship House, speaks to law enforcement officers at the opening of Northeastern Pennsylvania Crisis Intervention Team Stakeholder Kick-Off at the Lackawanna County 911 Center in Jessup Tuesday morning addressing law enforcement response to mental illness.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.