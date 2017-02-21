Petition aims to make Scranton sanctuary city

JAKE DANNA STEVENS / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Charlotte Lewis, pictured in City Hall, is seeking signatures on a petition to present to council seeking an ordinance to declare Scranton a sanctuary city. JAKE DANNA STEVENS / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Charlotte Lewis, who is affiliated with the Northeast Pennsylvania Industrial Workers of the World, stands near City Hall on Thursday with a petition she will present to Scranton City Council asking to declare Scranton a sanctuary city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.