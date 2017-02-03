Pennsylvania Ambulance Adds Doctors t...

Pennsylvania Ambulance Adds Doctors to Team

You don't hear of doctors making house calls very much anymore but one will start in Lackawanna County on a voluntary basis. Pennsylvania Ambulance's newest vehicle in its fleet has "physician" written on each side.

