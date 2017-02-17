PennDOT plans replacement of massive I-84 bridges
The state Department of Transportation is planning a $100 million replacement of the massive Interstate 84 bridges that link the east-west highway's first couple of miles in Northeastern Pennsylvania to the hundreds of miles that reach to New England. Known commonly as the "twin bridges," they stand in Dunmore west of I-84's Route 435 interchange.
