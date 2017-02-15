OneRepublic, Fitz and the Tantrums, James Arthur to perform at Pavilion

Ryan Tedder of the music group One Republic performs at the 4th Annual "We Can Survive" Concert held at the Hollywood Bowl on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, in Los Angeles. OneRepublic, Fitz and the Tantrums and James Arthur will perform at the Scranton venue as part of the Honda Civic Tour on July 26 at 7 p.m., according to Live Nation and Pollstar.

