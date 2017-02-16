New Scranton streetlights could net $400K in annual savings
New energy-efficient streetlights being installed in Scranton should save taxpayers more than $400,000 annually in utility costs, Mayor Bill Courtright announced Wednesday. The city is in the process of installing more than 6,000 upgraded light fixtures along with an intelligent wireless control system that allows remote troubleshooting and programming.
