Namedropper, February 2, 2017 PSWS Diversity Awards, Heart Ball, "Fire & Ice"

The presentation of Diversity Awards to the Indian Student Association and Cathy Hardaway was among the highlights of Penn State Worthington Scranton's "Peaceful Tomorrows" special event to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day. spoke of campus efforts "to foster and increase diversity both on campus and in the community through its new Diversity Circles workshops that began last fall," Amy Gruzesky , campus coordinator of community relations and communications, said in a release.

