Namedropper, February 10, 2017 -- Irish Women, Super students, McNulty appointment
Planned by a committee including Colleen Berry, Pat Bianchi, Kathy Connor, Mamie Eckenrode, Kate Fanning-Schneider, Katie Feeney, Nancie Frick, Patty Jones, Mauri Kelly, Lisa Alice McDermott, Michele Catalano Musheno , Barbara Noto, Lisa Olechna, Joann O'Malley, i Patty O'Malley, Barbara Partyka, Sylvia Passeri, Ann Marie Renda, Karen Savage, Mary Fran Smith, Katie Sunday, Carol Thomas, Nancy Welby and Mary Woelkers , the Friday, March 17, event at the Hilton Scranton and Conference Center begins at 5:30 p.m. with entertainment, cocktails and hors d'oeuvres. It includes an open bar and dinner with entree choices including chicken saltimbocca, grilled sirloin tips with mushroom and bordelaise sauce or vegetarian eggplant rollantini.
