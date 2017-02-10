Namedropper, February 10, 2017 -- Iri...

Namedropper, February 10, 2017 -- Irish Women, Super students, McNulty appointment

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Times-Tribune

Planned by a committee including Colleen Berry, Pat Bianchi, Kathy Connor, Mamie Eckenrode, Kate Fanning-Schneider, Katie Feeney, Nancie Frick, Patty Jones, Mauri Kelly, Lisa Alice McDermott, Michele Catalano Musheno , Barbara Noto, Lisa Olechna, Joann O'Malley, i Patty O'Malley, Barbara Partyka, Sylvia Passeri, Ann Marie Renda, Karen Savage, Mary Fran Smith, Katie Sunday, Carol Thomas, Nancy Welby and Mary Woelkers , the Friday, March 17, event at the Hilton Scranton and Conference Center begins at 5:30 p.m. with entertainment, cocktails and hors d'oeuvres. It includes an open bar and dinner with entree choices including chicken saltimbocca, grilled sirloin tips with mushroom and bordelaise sauce or vegetarian eggplant rollantini.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scranton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta... Thu cuntfacednigr 1
News Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07) Wed The past victims 3,626
News Two charged after trooper hurt on I-84 Jan 14 Prayers 1
News Quitting smoking is the hardest resolution to keep Jan '17 Sandy feet 1
News Here's what Vice President Biden plans to do af... Jan '17 Go Blue Forever 1
News More female inmates allege sexual assault at La... Dec '16 Abequa 1
Better By Design / Lamandre (Jul '13) Dec '16 TS Olyphant PA 21
See all Scranton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scranton Forum Now

Scranton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scranton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hong Kong
 

Scranton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,411 • Total comments across all topics: 278,746,467

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC