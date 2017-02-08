Namedropper, Feb. 8, 2017 -- EVerhart Evening, Pre St. Pat's, and Abington Class of 1967
"The Art of John Willard Raught" will be the topic for discussion during An Evening at the Everhart on Thursday. Panelists Natalie Gelb, executive director of the Lackawanna Heritage Valley Authority; Maureen McGuigan, deputy director for the Lackawanna County Arts and Culture Department; Bernie McGurl, executive director of the Lackawanna River Corridor Association; and Richard Stanislaus , former curator at the Pennsylvania Anthracite Heritage Museum and Eckley Miner's Village, will "discuss the focus of John Willard Raught Museum hours will be extended from noon to 8 p.m. that day.
