Mulligan says he'll focus on economic development

Mulligan, 59, a Republican, confirmed his bid to run for mayor again Monday and plans a formal campaign announcement and kickoff rally Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Tripp Park Community Center. "I'm very concerned about the lack of economic opportunity for our young people ... I think we should be booming economically," Mulligan said, citing the city's proximity to major highways and East Coast cities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.