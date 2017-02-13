Marley's Mission to honor police officers with award at gala
Chrissy McLaughlin returns home to Northeast Pennsylvania on Saturday to present an award close to her heart at Marley's Mission's seventh annual Blue Ribbon Gala The Remembering Zachary Award, which recognizes people who seek to raise awareness about child abuse, this year honors local police officers Scott Benzeleski, Eric Lindsay, Anthony Shields and Daniel Schaufler while also memorializing McLaughlin's 14-month-old son, Zachary, who was murdered in 2005.
Read more at The Times-Tribune.
