Local History: Greek Orthodox congreg...

Local History: Greek Orthodox congregation fought to save their city church

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Times-Tribune

Iconography created by two brothers from Greece named Panayiothis and Demetrios Christodoulos in the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Scranton. Jake Danna Stevens / Staff Photographer Iconography created by two brothers from Greece named Panayiothis and Demetrios Christodoulos in the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Scranton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scranton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07) Fri The past victims 3,623
News Two charged after trooper hurt on I-84 Jan 14 Prayers 1
News Quitting smoking is the hardest resolution to keep Jan 5 Sandy feet 1
News Here's what Vice President Biden plans to do af... Jan 5 Go Blue Forever 1
News More female inmates allege sexual assault at La... Dec '16 Abequa 1
Better By Design / Lamandre (Jul '13) Dec '16 TS Olyphant PA 21
Create jobs. Dec '16 Mike 1
See all Scranton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scranton Forum Now

Scranton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scranton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Scranton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,363 • Total comments across all topics: 278,570,389

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC