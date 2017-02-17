Local History: Downtown eatery boasted good food, bad luck
Yoo Hun Chang purchased the former Shooky's Restaurant on North Washington Ave. Mr. Chang changed the name of the business to Washington Deli and Restaurant and expects to be open by Dec. 1, 1999. Butch Comegys/Staff Photographer Vice President Al Gore greets patrons at Shooky's Delicatessen in Scranton during a campaign visit on September 7, 2000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|Feb 17
|The Beetlejuice B...
|3,627
|Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo...
|Feb 17
|Did you Boscov today
|2
|Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta...
|Feb 17
|Lara Croft
|19
|Bridge name remains same
|Feb 11
|better or worse
|1
|Two charged after trooper hurt on I-84
|Jan '17
|Prayers
|1
|Quitting smoking is the hardest resolution to keep
|Jan '17
|Sandy feet
|1
|Here's what Vice President Biden plans to do af...
|Jan '17
|Go Blue Forever
|1
Find what you want!
Search Scranton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC