Local History: Downtown eatery boasted good food, bad luck

Yoo Hun Chang purchased the former Shooky's Restaurant on North Washington Ave. Mr. Chang changed the name of the business to Washington Deli and Restaurant and expects to be open by Dec. 1, 1999. Butch Comegys/Staff Photographer Vice President Al Gore greets patrons at Shooky's Delicatessen in Scranton during a campaign visit on September 7, 2000.

