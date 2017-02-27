LCTA, COLTS team up on regional monthly bus pass

Public bus riders in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties can buy a new monthly bus pass to ride anywhere on the two transit systems, starting Wednesday. The County of Lackawanna Transit System and the Luzerne County Transportation Authority jointly announced Monday the launch of a 31-day bus pass that will cost $60 - $4 more than the monthly COLTS pass; $18 more than LCTA's monthly pass - and allow riders unlimited access to all routes on both systems.

