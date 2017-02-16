Husband of woman killed by car sues driver

The husband of a Scranton woman killed in a hit-and-run wreck filed notice he intends to sue the driver. Frank Sawkulich filed a writ of summons against Tiffany Marie Timko of Hazleton for the Feb. 4, 2015 death of Betty Mae Sawkulich, 32, who was struck as she crossed the 700 block of South Main Avenue.

