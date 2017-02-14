Historical Architecture Review Board OKs firehouse facade fix
The city's Historical Architecture Review Board unanimously approved an application Monday night from Scranton officials to reconstruct a leaning decorative parapet atop the Fire Department's Mulberry Street headquarters. A consultant preparing bid specifications for repairs to several city fire facilities, including other repairs to the headquarters building, recently discovered the canted parapet section, city Business Administrator David Bulzoni said.
