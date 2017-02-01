Harrison Avenue Bridge to Become 'Biden Bridge'?
The new Harrison Avenue bridge connecting Scranton's Hill Section and South Side could be done by the end of the year. The old one that's been there for almost a century has never had an official name.
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|Jan 30
|Truther
|3,622
|Two charged after trooper hurt on I-84
|Jan 14
|Prayers
|1
|Quitting smoking is the hardest resolution to keep
|Jan 5
|Sandy feet
|1
|Here's what Vice President Biden plans to do af...
|Jan 5
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|More female inmates allege sexual assault at La...
|Dec '16
|Abequa
|1
|Better By Design / Lamandre (Jul '13)
|Dec '16
|TS Olyphant PA
|21
|Create jobs.
|Dec '16
|Mike
|1
