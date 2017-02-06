Haggerty Abandons Plan to Name Bridge for Biden
A state representative from Lackawanna County will no longer pursue adding Vice President Joe Biden's name to the new Harrison Avenue Bridge in Scranton. Representative Kevin Haggerty said last week he wanted to name the bridge after the Scranton native .
