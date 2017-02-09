Funding for municipal pension plans largely unchanged in state budget proposal
State funding for municipal pension plans will remain essentially flat compared to last year under Gov. Tom Wolf's proposed budget. $282 million, a 1.9 percent increase.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta...
|13 hr
|cuntfacednigr
|1
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|Wed
|The past victims
|3,626
|Two charged after trooper hurt on I-84
|Jan 14
|Prayers
|1
|Quitting smoking is the hardest resolution to keep
|Jan '17
|Sandy feet
|1
|Here's what Vice President Biden plans to do af...
|Jan '17
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|More female inmates allege sexual assault at La...
|Dec '16
|Abequa
|1
|Better By Design / Lamandre (Jul '13)
|Dec '16
|TS Olyphant PA
|21
Find what you want!
Search Scranton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC