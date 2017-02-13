Four charged for assault and kidnapping of Scranton man
Scranton police charged four people they say plotted to kidnap and beat a man after a falling-out over a stolen PlayStation. Jancarlos Borrero, age unavailable, Alejandra Perez-Salgado, 19, Christopher Rosario, 26, and Roberto Vazquez-Baez, age unavailable, each of 1701 Church St., were charged several felonies and misdemeanors, including aggravated assault and kidnapping, Patrolman Michael Marino wrote in criminal complaints.
