$entry.name
After touring the former Serrenti Memorial Army Reserve Center in Scranton on Monday, three city councilmen expressed support for the Courtright administration's plan to convert the building into an emergency services facility for the Police Department. An Old Forge man will serve up to eight years in prison for killing one person and injuring another in a drug-related crash more than a year ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|Mon
|Truther
|3,622
|Two charged after trooper hurt on I-84
|Jan 14
|Prayers
|1
|Quitting smoking is the hardest resolution to keep
|Jan 5
|Sandy feet
|1
|Here's what Vice President Biden plans to do af...
|Jan 5
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|More female inmates allege sexual assault at La...
|Dec '16
|Abequa
|1
|Better By Design / Lamandre (Jul '13)
|Dec '16
|TS Olyphant PA
|21
|Create jobs.
|Dec '16
|Mike
|1
Find what you want!
Search Scranton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC