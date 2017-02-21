Deadline to participate in St. Patrick's Parade approaching
The deadline to register to participate in this year's St. Patrick's Parade is less than a week away, organizers said. Anyone who wants to participate in this year's parade, scheduled for March 11 in downtown Scranton, must register by midnight on Tuesday.
