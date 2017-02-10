Culture celebrated at Chinese New Year Festival

BUTCH COMEGYS / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Six-year-old Ethan Mao of Mountaintop watches a performance Saturday during a Chinese New Year event at the University of Scranton. Kathy Wang of Moscow, plays her 21 string guzheng also known as the Chinese zither, which has more than a 2,500-year history, on Saturday during a Chinese New Year Celebration held at Brennan Hall on the campus of the University Scranton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.