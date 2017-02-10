Culture celebrated at Chinese New Year Festival
BUTCH COMEGYS / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Six-year-old Ethan Mao of Mountaintop watches a performance Saturday during a Chinese New Year event at the University of Scranton. Kathy Wang of Moscow, plays her 21 string guzheng also known as the Chinese zither, which has more than a 2,500-year history, on Saturday during a Chinese New Year Celebration held at Brennan Hall on the campus of the University Scranton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta...
|4 hr
|Jeff Bezos fanboy
|11
|Bridge name remains same
|Sat
|better or worse
|1
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|Feb 8
|The past victims
|3,626
|Two charged after trooper hurt on I-84
|Jan 14
|Prayers
|1
|Quitting smoking is the hardest resolution to keep
|Jan '17
|Sandy feet
|1
|Here's what Vice President Biden plans to do af...
|Jan '17
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|More female inmates allege sexual assault at La...
|Dec '16
|Abequa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Scranton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC