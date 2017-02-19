Cop who retired on disability in 2002 now county detective
A newspaper says that a Pennsylvania city police officer who retired because of arm and hand injuries 15 years ago is now working as a county detective. The Times-Tribune reports that situation has upset city council members and the police union in Scranton, where Monroe County Detective Michael Kreisher used to work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.
Add your comments below
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|Feb 17
|The Beetlejuice B...
|3,627
|Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo...
|Feb 17
|Did you Boscov today
|2
|Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta...
|Feb 17
|Lara Croft
|19
|Bridge name remains same
|Feb 11
|better or worse
|1
|Two charged after trooper hurt on I-84
|Jan '17
|Prayers
|1
|Quitting smoking is the hardest resolution to keep
|Jan '17
|Sandy feet
|1
|Here's what Vice President Biden plans to do af...
|Jan '17
|Go Blue Forever
|1
Find what you want!
Search Scranton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC