Cabinet announces lineup for 2017 Susquehanna Breakdown in Scranton
Locally rooted Americana architects Cabinet have announced the lineup for the 2017 Susquehanna Breakdown music festival, which will take place May 19 through 20 at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain, 1000 Montage Mountain Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekender.
Comments
Add your comments below
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|20 min
|sean chavez
|3,624
|Two charged after trooper hurt on I-84
|Jan 14
|Prayers
|1
|Quitting smoking is the hardest resolution to keep
|Jan '17
|Sandy feet
|1
|Here's what Vice President Biden plans to do af...
|Jan '17
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|More female inmates allege sexual assault at La...
|Dec '16
|Abequa
|1
|Better By Design / Lamandre (Jul '13)
|Dec '16
|TS Olyphant PA
|21
|Create jobs.
|Dec '16
|Mike
|1
Find what you want!
Search Scranton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC