Bridge name remains same

Bridge name remains same

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Citizens' Voice

Only a hard dose of reality deterred state Rep. Kevin Haggerty from pursuing a misguided plan to rename a bridge that already has one. On Monday, Haggerty, a Dunmore Democrat who represents the 112th District, said he would no longer pursue a plan to introduce legislation naming the Harrison Avenue Bridge in honor of former Vice President Joe Biden.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scranton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta... Thu cuntfacednigr 1
News Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07) Wed The past victims 3,626
News Two charged after trooper hurt on I-84 Jan 14 Prayers 1
News Quitting smoking is the hardest resolution to keep Jan '17 Sandy feet 1
News Here's what Vice President Biden plans to do af... Jan '17 Go Blue Forever 1
News More female inmates allege sexual assault at La... Dec '16 Abequa 1
Better By Design / Lamandre (Jul '13) Dec '16 TS Olyphant PA 21
See all Scranton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scranton Forum Now

Scranton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scranton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Scranton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,144 • Total comments across all topics: 278,755,698

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC