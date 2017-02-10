Bridge name remains same
Only a hard dose of reality deterred state Rep. Kevin Haggerty from pursuing a misguided plan to rename a bridge that already has one. On Monday, Haggerty, a Dunmore Democrat who represents the 112th District, said he would no longer pursue a plan to introduce legislation naming the Harrison Avenue Bridge in honor of former Vice President Joe Biden.
