Better Than Bad drums up diverse sound

Better Than Bad drums up diverse sound

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Times-Tribune

Although the Scranton group uses one drummer on stage, each of the four members has played the drums in some shape or form, whether in a former band, high school jazz band or even marching band. The Scranton cover band consists of Ben Bush on guitar and vocals, Jeff Young on lead vocals, Paul Beavers on drums and vocals and Joey Nicholoff on bass and vocals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scranton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta... 10 hr Toughskins 16
News Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo... Wed Snoop dogg 1
News Bridge name remains same Feb 11 better or worse 1
News Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07) Feb 8 The past victims 3,626
News Two charged after trooper hurt on I-84 Jan '17 Prayers 1
News Quitting smoking is the hardest resolution to keep Jan '17 Sandy feet 1
News Here's what Vice President Biden plans to do af... Jan '17 Go Blue Forever 1
See all Scranton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scranton Forum Now

Scranton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scranton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Scranton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,998 • Total comments across all topics: 278,921,425

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC