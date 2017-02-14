The Soul Shakers Rhythm Section hosts a night of music featuring several of Northeast Pennsylvania's veteran blues musicians Friday in Scranton Cultural Center at The Masonic Temple's Grand Ballroom, 420 N. Washington Ave. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m., and tickets are $20. The band, consisting ofSharon O'Connell , Bill Coleman and Eric Brody , began as a collaboration within New Orleans funk band Mojomo.

