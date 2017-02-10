Al Boscov: Affable magnate left lasting imprint with his stores
TV expects to receive nearly $26 million from the Federal Communications Commission-driven sale of its airwaves in a move the station said will have little impact on viewers but will help secure the future of public broadcasting in Northeast Pennsylvania. Flu cases are on the rise this year, especially among area children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta...
|4 hr
|Jeff Bezos fanboy
|11
|Bridge name remains same
|Sat
|better or worse
|1
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|Feb 8
|The past victims
|3,626
|Two charged after trooper hurt on I-84
|Jan 14
|Prayers
|1
|Quitting smoking is the hardest resolution to keep
|Jan '17
|Sandy feet
|1
|Here's what Vice President Biden plans to do af...
|Jan '17
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|More female inmates allege sexual assault at La...
|Dec '16
|Abequa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Scranton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC